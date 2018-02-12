‘Celebrity Big Brother’s 2nd Live Eviction: Did Omarosa Finally Get Sent Home?

So, who got the boot on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ during their second live eviction of the season? Spoilers ahead!

The second evictee from Celebrity Big Brother is: Keshia Knight Pulliam. This was a massive change from what everyone set out to do as the episode played out, which you can read more on below. In short: Keshia begged the house guests to send her home because her breast milk was depleting and she desperately wanted to go back home to her baby girl. Everyone followed suit after Keshia’s request, voting for her to go home in their individual eviction votes.

Here’s how the veto competition went down: the competition was called “Now You See It” and involved a game show style image “quiz” with buzzers. Omarosa Manigault, Shannon Elizabeth, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Ariadna Gutierrez, Ross Mathews and Keshia were chosen at random to play. It eventually comes down to Omarosa and Marissa — and Marissa wins, giving her the power of veto. Since the veto competition is live, we watch as Marissa approaches Keshia and asks her to tell her what to do. Keshia breaks down into tears telling everyone that she’s going through too much right now, that the stress of the situation is taking a toll on her, and we’re left hanging when the live feed cuts to commercial. When we return from commercial, Marissa decides not to use the power of veto. This is baffling to viewers considering what we watched in the hour prior, but more on that below.

This is how the episode unfolded: Brandi Glanville and Ariadna decided they need to get Shannon out ASAP, even going so far to say that they would prefer to keep Keshia and Omarosa in the house over her. They believe that James Maslow and Shannon are working together in a side alliance, and that Ross is too scared to do it on his own. They bring this plan to Ross without knowing he’s already been thinking about backdooring Shannon. Their plan? Win the veto, save Keshia, nominate Shannon and get her out. If it had worked it would have been a huge, huge move on the alliance’s part — and brilliant, too. Ross brought the idea to Marissa, Shannon’s longtime friend, and even she was in because of how hard Shannon has been playing.

Pretty much everyone was on board, even Mark McGrath — but when he said he was going to bring James on board, too, Ross and Marissa got nervous. If James were to find out that they are trying to backdoor his alleged co-ally, Shannon, they believed he’ll 100% warn her and she would somehow regain control of the game. Unfortunately, things didn’t go the way they wanted.

Meanwhile, Omarosa, the original CBB target, continued talking about her tumultuous time in the White House. She not only had to explain the government shut down to the house guests after they received the news, but she went on to say that America would be “begging” for Donald Trump back if VP Mike Pence became president. Yikes. Someone who doesn’t believe her? Mark, who felt the need to remind us that she is reality TV’s biggest villain — and can’t be trusted. So true, Mark!

