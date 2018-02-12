Kendall Jenner Confused For Kylie Jenner With Plumped Lip Look At NYFW — See Pic

Kendall Jenner’s lips look larger than ever in a startling new Instagram photo! Click below to see the pic that had many fans convinced that Kendall was actually Kylie Jenner!

Kendall Jenner, 22, was confused for her sister Kylie Jenner, 20, in an Instagram post, and it’s not hard to see why! In a pic uploaded by the Kardashians‘ hairstylist Jen Atkin, Kendall’s lips look a whole lot bigger than they normally do. Needless to say, Kendall’s fans not only called her plumped up lips out, some seriously thought they were looking at her sister Kylie. Uh, we get confusing Kylie for the wax version of her that randomly showed up on 3rd street in Los Angeles, but Kendall? One commenter simply asked, “Kylie?” Another noted, “It’s like Kylie’s lips on Kendall.” One person was so confused, they at first thought the pic featured Kendall, but then were somehow convinced it wasn’t Kendall: “OMFG I really thought it was kendall.” Others brought up how her lips look very, very different. Someone said, “Okay she definitely got her lips done.” Check out the pic below that had fans going crazy in the comments below!

Of course, this isn’t the first time Kendall has been accused of using lip fillers. Back in Jun. 2017, fans noticed that her lips looked extra puffy. While it might have been due to some well placed makeup, many thought she had pulled a Kylie and had her lips done!

Kendall recently proved that her relationship with Blake Griffin, 28, was still going strong despite the fact that he had been traded to Detroit. In an Instagram post, the supermodel wore a hoodie with the Pistons’ logo on it, showing that her love for Blake wasn’t going anywhere. Click here to see pics of Kendall and Gigi Hadid’s sexiest runway looks of all-time!

