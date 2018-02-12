Katie Holmes Rushes To Help Fallen Fan Knocked Over By Crowd Waiting Outside NYFW Show: See Pics

Katie Holmes raced over to a fan in crutches who had been pushed to the ground outside a NYFW fashion show! Click here to see pics of the moment Katie lended a helping hand.

Katie Holmes, 39, to the rescue! During a terrifying moment following the Ralph Lauren NYFW fashion show, an onlooker in pink crutches accidentally fell to the ground and dropped her phone after being thrown off balance by the surrounding crowd of photographers and fans. Seeing her on the ground after taking a spill, Katie went into full-on hero mode and rushed over to make sure she was okay. Katie then gave her a helping hand to make sure she got up safely. Check out more pics of the scary moment when Katie rushed to help a fan below!

We reported earlier how Katie is heartbroken that Tom Cruise, 55, has allegedly not seen their daughter Suri Cuise, 11, in the last five years due to Tom’s staunch loyalty to Scientology. “Katie would be thrilled to see Tom leave Scientology, she’d love to see him build a healthy relationship with Suri,” a source close to Katie EXCLUSIVELY told us. “It would be a dream come true actually, but she’s not expecting it. She has zero hope that Tom will leave Scientology for Suri — he’s made it clear many times over that he’s in it for life.”

Recently, Katie and Suri were seen going on an adorable mother-daughter date together. Back in Dec. 2017, the two of them had courtside seats at the New York Knicks game and looked like they had a blast! Click here to see pics of Katie and Jamie Foxx throughout the years!

