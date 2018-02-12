Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2018: Romantic Utilitarian Pieces Ideal For Hailey Baldwin & Chloe Moretz

Jonathan Simkhai’s FW ’18 collection’s a nod to female empowerment that we can totally see stars like Hailey Baldwin & Chloe Moretz proudly rocking! See the designs here.

Jonathan Simkhai‘s runway show at New York Fashion Week played to our current political climate. The show undoubtedly referenced feminism, and it did so in a way that demanded not only attention, but also respect. While showcasing modern-day takes on the quintessential “power suit,” Jonathan also featured delicate, ultra feminine pieces consisting of sheer fabrics and intricate beading. The contrast embodied today’s tough boss lady while also embracing the modern woman in all her goddess-like glory. We can definitely see strong, confident women like Hailey Baldwin, 21, and Chloe Moretz, 21, getting on board with this vibe — AND looking fierce in Jonathan’s new collection while they’re at it!

Backstage at his show, Jonathan had a quote displayed, one that he kept coming back to throughout his design process. It was said by congresswoman Maxine Waters: “We should have hope because we earned it. We worked for it! It’s ours.” It’s these words that paved the way for Jonathan’s strong silhouettes and airy fabrics. One of our favorite pieces was a navy gown that we can see Chloe completely owning on a red carpet. Featuring ruffles, off-the-shoulder detailing, and bursts of sheer material, the frock is delicate yet impactful, bold yet light.

The models’ clothes weren’t the only thing that looked completely fierce though. Their hair was uniquely styled in a polished yet edgy way, thanks to TRESemmé NYFW Stylist, Odile Gilbert. “I was inspired by the idea of a choker but wanted to work it into the hair style for an edgy twist on the look,” Odile said of the finished style. Overall, Jonathan’s collection was heartfelt, purposeful, and on trend in every way.

