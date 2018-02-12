Johnny Weir’s Wild Olympic Hair: See All His Incredible Looks During The Olympics

Olympics figure skating commenter Johnny Weir’s hairstyles are getting almost as much attention as what’s going down on the ice. We’ve got pics of his wildest ‘dos of the 2018 games.

Olympic figure skating is all about technique, style and flair…and commentator Johnny Weir is using that same principles when it comes to his wild hairstyles. The former U.S. Men’s National Champion has been doing NBC’s skating commentary alongside former gold medalist Tara Lipinski and the 33-year-old is crushing it with his hair game. Even when he was a competitive skater, Johnny was known for his over-the-top costumes and hair, and now that he’s in the broadcast booth he’s still bringing it!

Johnny’s hair became a trending topic during the Feb. 11 broadcast of the skating team competition when he wore it nearly six inches high on his head in a massive pompadour. It even matched the sparkling black Zadig and Voltaire blazer that he had on. We know this because the former Olympian posts his daily ensembles to his Instagram account with every fine detail of his hair and wardrobe. On Feb. 10’s NBC coverage he rocked his hair in a slick black set of hard heavy curls on the right side of his head. It was so over the top that the look had viewers taking to Twitter and wondering if they were watching The Hunger Games‘ Master of Ceremonies Caesar Flickerman in real life!

“On camera, you have to bring it,” Johnny said in an Oct. 2017 re-Olympics interview. “In this day and age of fashion bloggers and Vogue you really have to make sure that you’re on point every day and not repeating, because people are waiting to see what we’re going to choose.” His style is so important that he choses his outfits and hairstyles first and then Tara decides what to wear to compliment him and together they create themes. Now THAT is how you own the Olympics.

Will never not be mesmerized by Johnny Weir's hair pic.twitter.com/wr9S1eZ2NW — Tori (@tbertocci) February 12, 2018

