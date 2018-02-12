John Cena Plays A Grandma, Bratty Teen & More In Hilarious Kids’ Choice Awards Promo

John Cena can literally do it all, and he’s playing a teen, baby, a grandma and even a dog in a hilarious new Kids’ Choice Awards promo. Watch it here!

John Cena, 40, is handsome, charismatic, hilarious and the perfect man to host the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards after killing it the year before. He’s using his whole bundle of skills in a hilarious new promo for the ceremony that goes down on March 24. The beloved WWE star takes a page out of Eddie Murphy‘s The Klumps movie where he plays ever member of his family sitting around the dinner table. He’s excitedly telling everyone about how he’s back for the slime filled awards show and the reactions from his “family members” are priceless.

John plays his proud elderly grandmother with a white wig, pink sweater and pearls in addition to his grey-haired Dwayne Johnson loving dad who only wants to know if The Rock is going to be there. John tries to explain how the superstar he hasn’t retuned his calls, texts, e-mails or DM’s as his teenage daughter rolls here eyes in a snotty way. Yes, the bratty teen is John in a ripped pink top and a red wig who is absolutely obsessed with her smartphone (as well as Henry Danger star Jace Norman). John also plays the girl’s somewhat clueless emo brother in a black wig.

The wrestler also portrays his own mom, rocking a blonde bob wig and gushing over her amazing son. The epic ending is where she beams with pride to her husband about the amazing son they raised as the two start kissing and passionately going at it in front of everyone. Yes, that is John making out with himself! He absolutely slays this promo with his comedic chops and we can’t wait to see him in action on March 24 at the KCAs. He got majorly slimed last year and looks thrilled to be heading back for more.

