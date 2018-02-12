Are Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Expecting A Baby? New Report Claims They Want To Start A Family

Now that Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx’s relationship has officially gone public, the two are reportedly ‘excited to have a baby!’ But is Katie already pregnant?

Looks like Katie Holmes, 39, and Jamie Foxx, 50, may be more serious than fans previously thought! While the couple had kept their relationship hidden for years, the two stepped out as a duo just last year. Since then, they’ve been spotted out and about together in public on multiple occasions — including making a big splash sitting side-by-side at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy gala in NYC on Jan. 27. From the photos, Katie and Jamie looked happier than ever, and a new report claims that could be because they’re FINALLY on the same page about wanting to start a family together! Click here to see adorable pics of Katie Holmes with her daughter Suri Cruise.

Although it reportedly took some time for Katie to be on board, she apparently feels ready to have a baby with her new man — at least according to Life & Style magazine. “Jamie and Katie have been talking at great length about having a child together,” a source for the magazine recently told the publication. “He’s crazy about her and thinks they’ll have an adorable baby.” In fact, some witnesses at the gala last month allegedly think Katie could actually already be expecting. “At 39, Katie can feel her biological clock ticking,” the source explained. “She’s been telling friends that she doesn’t have time to waste!”

Katie is already the proud mom to 11-year-old Suri Cruise, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, 55, and Jamie too has daughters: Corinne, 23, and Anelise, 9. But now that the two are getting more serious, they’re reportedly ready to have a baby of their own. “He told her they would make beautiful children together, and she never disagreed,” the insider said. “She’s seen what an amazing dad he is.”

On top of Jamie’s parenting skills though, he reportedly treats Katie like a “princess.” And now that Suri is getting older, Katie has apparently been “telling close friends that Suri is grown up that she really misses having a baby around the house.” Who knows, maybe there’ll be another little one running around in no time!

