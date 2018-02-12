Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show: When Is The Event, How To Watch & More Vital Info

Grab your favorite squeak toy and bring on the dogs! The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is happening, so find out when it airing, how to watch and more!

The 2018 Westminster Dog Show takes place on Feb. 12 and 13. It’s the biggest for dogs everywhere. The 142nd Westminster Dog Show will take place from Madison Square Gardens over two nights, with judges looking at about 120 breeds to determine, ultimately, the best in show. For those who can’t make it to the Big Apple to see all this cute in person, the show will air on Fox Sports’ FS1 channel from 8 to 11 PM ET.

The show can be live streamed through Fox Sports. For those who want to watch all the adorableness online, they can watch the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show through Fox Sports’ streaming site, FOX Sports GO. A TV provider login will be needed. Preliminary breed judging can be watched online through the WKC’s official site and FOX Sports GO for free (from 8:30 AM to 5pm ET on the 12th and 8:00 AM to 4 PM ET on the 13th)

Best In Show will be crowned on the 13th. The first night of the 2018 Westminster Kennel Club dog show will pick the best in the Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding Breeds. The best of those will advance to the Best In Show competition, chosen on the next night. Along with the winners of the Sporting, Working and Terrier Breeds, one pooch will be picked to be top dog.

The judge knows her dogs. The person picking Best In Show is Betty-Anne Stenmark, a person who has “dedicated a lifetime to the sport of dogs as an exhibitor, breeder, canine advocate, judge, and dog club show chairman,” according to the WKC’s official site. She exhibited a Stain Bernard in her first show in 1967, and since then, has been “instrumental in the establishment of the Del Valle Dog Club of Livermore, California, which has since grown to attract one of the largest entries on the West Coast.” She’s also licensed to judge all breeds in Sporting, Hound and Terrier groups, while 12 breeds in the Working group.

Odd are that it’ll be a very good boy instead of a very good girl. Male dogs win almost twice as often at the WKC dog show than females, according to Reuters. Female dogs have won Best In Show 39 times, while male dogs have taken the price home 71 times. In the world of competitive dog showing, females are retired following their first litter of puppies.

How can you not fall in love with this face? 💜 #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/vTa2sIhPcV — Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) February 12, 2018

“But males can keep going,” Gail Miller Bisher, a spokeswoman for the WKC, told Reuters. “They can be used as stud and continue showing and keep their coat and keep their shape of body and all that.” There are 1,699 males enrolled in this year’s competition, opposed the 1,220 female dogs. Of course, female dogs have won in the recent past, so maybe the tide’s turning?

