Gigi Hadid Slams ‘Cruel’ Body-Shamers Who Say She’s Too Thin: ‘Learn Empathy For Others’

After getting slammed for being ‘too skinny,’ Gigi Hadid has had enough. The supermodel took to Twitter with a powerful response to those shaming her weight. See it here.

Gigi Hadid, 22, has to put her body on display as part of her job, and she’s making it clear that she will NOT be shamed for weight loss that she has no control over. After getting flooded with tweets about how she’s been looking “too thin,” the 22-year-old fired back in an inspiring way, while also explaining why her body has changed so much in recent years. As she first explained at the end of 2016, she’s been diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease, a thyroid condition, in the years since she began modeling as a teenager, which is what has caused her weight to fluctuate. “Over the last few years I’ve been properly medicated to help symptoms including [inflammation & water retention], as well as extreme fatigue, metabolism issues, body’s ability to retain heat etc.,” she wrote. “I was also part of a holistic medical trial that helped my thyroid levels balance out.”

Gigi insists that it is strictly the medication affecting her weight, as she says she’s eaten the same as she always has. “My body just handles it differently now that my health is better,” she went on. “I may be “too skinny” for u, honestly this skinny isn’t what I want to be, but I feel healthier internally and am still learning and growing my body every day, as everyone is.” She also made a point to reveal that she did not get her thin figure from drug use, as many have speculated. “Stop putting me in that box just because u don’t understand how my body has matured,” she fired back. “Please, as social media users & human being in general, learn to have more empathy for other and know that you never really know the whole story. Use your energy to lift those that you admire rather than be cruel to those u don’t.”

Of course, Gigi got support from her famous friends, including Kendall Jenner, 22, who retweeted one of the messages and wrote, “Preach.” Lily Aldridge also shared Gigi’s message, and confirmed that the girl definitely does eat. “I love you!!!!” she gushed. “Love your body!!! Love your beautiful soul!!! And just FYI for everyone the last meal I had with G was a FULLLLY LOADED KFC FEAST.”

For those of you so determined to come up w why my body has changed over the years, you may not know that when I started @ 17 I was not yet diagnosed w/Hashimoto’s disease; those of u who called me “too big for the industry” were seeing inflammation & water retention due to that. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

Over the last few years I’ve been properly medicated to help symptoms including those, as well as extreme fatigue, metabolism issues, body’s ability to retain heat, etc … I was also part of a holistic medical trial that helped my thyroid levels balance out. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

Although stress & excessive travel can also affect the body, I have always eaten the same, my body just handles it differently now that my health is better. I may be “too skinny” for u, honestly this skinny isn’t what I want to be, but I feel healthier internally and (cont) — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

(cont) am still learning and growing with my body everyday, as everyone is. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

I will not further explain the way my body looks, just as anyone, with a body type that doesnt suit ur “beauty” expectation, shouldnt have to. Not to judge others, but drugs are not my thing, stop putting me in that box just because u dont understand the way my body has matured. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

Please, as social media users & human beings in general, learn to have more empathy for others and know that you never really know the whole story. Use your energy to lift those that you admire rather than be cruel to those u don’t. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

