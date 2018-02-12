Trump Jr.’s Wife Hospitalized After Reportedly Opening An Envelope With White Powder

Vanessa Trump, the wife Donald Trump Jr., was reportedly hospitalized after being exposed to a ‘white powdery substance’ in a letter addressed to her hubby!

Vanessa Trump, 40, the wife of Donald Trump Jr., 40, and daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, 71, was hospitalized on Feb. 12 after she was exposed to “white powdery substance” found inside an envelope addressed to her husband, law enforcement sources told the New York Post. Vanessa reportedly opened the letter around 10 AM ET at an East 54th Street apartment in Sutton Place in Manhattan.

Update: The NYPD’s elite Emergency Services Unit, a hazmat team, the department’s Intelligence Bureau, the Secret Service, the Department of Environmental Protection and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force all responded to the scene, according to the New York Post. Investigators have reported determined that the substance inside the envelope was corn start, sources told the Post.

Original: She was quickly taken to New York Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center, per ABC News, as a precaution. It wasn’t immediately clear what the substance was, but being that she’s the daughter-in-law of the sitting President of the United States, they didn’t want to take any chances. This isn’t the first time that one of Donald’s children received a letter containing a “powder” in the mail.

Eric Trump, 34, and his family also received an envelope full of “white powder” in March 2016. Just like the letter sent to his brother, Eric’s wife, Lara Trump, 35, opened up the letter that came to their residence at 100 Central Park South, also known as Trump Parc East. The envelope also came with a letter that threatened if Donald didn’t pull out of the 2016 presidential race, more harm would come to his family. Thankfully, law enforcement sources told CBS News that a preliminary field test determined that this white powder wasn’t hazardous.

Here’s hoping that the same can be said of the letter Vanessa opened. No matter what someone thinks of the Trumps, their politics, their personalities or their tweets, sending “white powder” through the mail is totally wrong. Plus, someone doesn’t have to be a legal scholar to realize that making threats against the family of the President of the United States is all sorts of illegal!

HollywoodLifers, we’ll update this post with more details as they’re made known. In the meantime, here’s hoping that Vanessa is okay.