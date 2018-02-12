Daryle Singletary Dies: Randy Travis, Josh Turner & More Country Stars Mourn The Late Singer

Daryle Singetary’s ‘sudden’ death has shaken the world of country music to its core. Click below to see how country stars have reacted to the sad news of his Daryle’s passing.

This is beyond tragic. Daryle Singletary passed away at the age of 46, and some of country music’s biggest stars are now remembering the late musician — including one of his idols Randy Travis. In a statement, Randy did not hold back. “I love Daryle Singletary’s heart and soul — for life, for others and for true country music,” Randy said. “Co-producing his first LP was a highlight in my career. He is one of the best and made me a better artist. My love and prayers are sent to Holly and the family. Thanks for the memories, brother.” But Randy wasn’t the only country legend who paid tribute to the fallen country star. Twitter had an outpouring of condolences from the likes of Josh Turner, Craig Campbell, Neal McCoy and more. Josh wrote, “Rough morning for me. One of my favorite singers, Daryle Singletary, has passed away this morning unexpectedly. He’s the one who convinced me to move to Nashville. Praying hard for his family. Love you Daryle.” Check out other reactions to his sad death from country music’s finest below.

Meanwhile, Rhonda Vincent mourned Daryle’s loss, writing, “Daryle Singletary — one of the single greatest singers who ever sang a son. I loved singing with him. We shared a kindred spirit on and off the stage. I will miss him dearly. Rest in Peace my friend.” Travis leaves behind his wife Holly, daughters Nora and Charlotte and sons Jonah and Mercer.

Rough morning for me. One of my favorite singers, Daryle Singletary, has passed away this morning unexpectedly. He’s the one who convinced me to move to Nashville. Praying hard for his family✝️Love you Daryle — Josh Turner (@joshturnermusic) February 12, 2018

Just got word that Daryle Singletary has passed away.

Rest in peace Buddy, you sang country like country should be sung. — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) February 12, 2018

I’m shocked and saddened to hear that Daryle Singletary has passed away. He was a true country voice and his talent will be sorely missed. Praying for Daryle’s friends and family. https://t.co/ETYofzufCC — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) February 12, 2018

Sad day…the greatest country voice of my time is now singing in Heaven’s band. Gonna miss you @Darylesing ! Now show them how a good ol country shuffle is supposed to sound! #darylesingletary pic.twitter.com/3mBhbdONIx — Craig Campbell (@craigcampbelltv) February 12, 2018

Gonna miss my friend Daryle Singletary! This is my favorite picture of us! Praying for Holly… https://t.co/UQMBO5uNTJ — Mark Wills (@MarkWillsMusic) February 12, 2018

Sorry to hear that a great country voice has passed away. God bless you Daryle Singletary. RIP — SammyKershaw (@SammyKershaw) February 12, 2018

My good friend and one of the best pure country singers if not the best, Daryle Singletary passed away this morning. God’s choir just got a lead singer!!! — Neal McCoy (@NealMcCoy) February 12, 2018

Just heard the news about the passing of Daryle Singletary. My heart goes out to his beautiful family. pic.twitter.com/Uhe7bWB3Hv — Lee Brice (@leebrice) February 12, 2018

