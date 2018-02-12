Daryle Singletary Dead: Country Singer Tragically Dies Unexpectedly At 46

Country singer, Daryle Singletary, is dead at just 46 years old. His death was reportedly ‘sudden,’ and a cause has yet to be confirmed.

Such sad news. Daryle Singletary, a country singer who had a number of top hits, died unexpectedly at home in Tennessee on Feb. 12. He was just 46 years old. A rep for Daryle confirmed the sad news, but said that the cause of death is still “pending.” Daryle was known for his traditional country sound, and was a popular country artist throughout the 90s and early 2000s. He played a show in Alabama on Feb. 9, but reportedly showed no signs of poor health or any sort of complications, according to TMZ. He is survived by his wife, Holly, and four children, daughters Nora and Charlotte and sons Jonah and Mercer.

Daryle started his music career by singing gospel music with his family as a child. He moved to Nashville in 1990 and eventually began working as a demo singer. He was recognized by the legendary Randy Travis, who helped him sign a recording contract and produce his first record, which was released in 1995. Daryle’s biggest hit, “I Let Her Lie,” which hit No. 2 on the Billboard country charts, was the second single off this debut album. His No. 4 Billboard country track, “Too Much Fun,” also came from this record. He followed up with the album All Because of You in 1996, which kicked off with the single “Amen Kind of Love,” a No. 2 country hit. Daryle went on to release albums in 1998, 2002, 2007 and 2015, but didn’t have much commercial success after the early 2000s.

“There are still people out there who want to hear traditional country music,” he’ ssaid “I’ve been fortunate enough to keep it real and not have to compromise.”

