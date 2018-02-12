Chrissy Teigen’s Pregnancy Cleavage Nearly Spills Out As She Goes Braless In Clingy Dress

Oops! Chrissy Teigen barely escaped a wardrobe malfunction on Feb. 11, when she showed off her growing baby bump and cleavage in a clingy dress. See the pic, here!

Chrissy Teigen, 32, took a huge risk on Feb. 11, when she visited her husband, John Legend, on the set of a commercial, wearing nothing but a clingy dress and some sort of robe. Fortunately, the braless beauty didn’t suffer a wardrobe malfunction, but it was definitely a close call. Especially when Chrissy, who’s pregnant with the couple’s second child, bent over while exiting her vehicle. We’ve never seen a pair of spaghetti straps work so tirelessly to keep someone’s cleavage intact. See the pic below!

Chrissy, who looks magnificent while pregnant, was joined by her daughter Luna, when visiting John on set in Los Angeles. She and John shared a kiss, which you can see in a few more photos here, before she escaped inside his trailer. These new photos come after Chrissy posted a picture of herself topless as she prepared salad with two emojis of sliced tomatoes and cucumbers covering her naked breasts. “Plz don’t shame me I am a strong proud salad making woman just being natural and trying to live my life,” she captioned the pic.

Clearly, she’s not afraid of showing a bit of skin! And Chrissy looks fantastic in grey, clingy, low-cut mini dress, right? She should wear it again before she gives birth later this year. That and the red lace number she wore on the Tonight Show in late January. See that one, here!

