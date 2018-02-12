When Will Carrie Underwood Go Public & Reveal Her New Face After Accident — The CMAs?

After months of anticipation and plenty of teases, we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on when Carrie Underwood will finally reveal her new face, following her brutal injury!

After suffering from a nasty fall back in November, Carrie Underwood, 34, has kept a pretty low profile. Despite starring in the Super Bowl LII kickoff video (which we later learned was filmed before her accident), we’ve yet to see her new face (or any changes in it for that matter). Of course, we understand Carrie’s decision to take a step back, considering her injury caused her to get 50 stitches, but the suspense is killing us! Luckily, we’ve got the inside scoop on why she’s really hiding out. “Carrie is going to take some time to get back into the limelight again and she might wait until summer. She has to start filming her NFL pre game spots around then, and she is looking to be 100% by then because she would also like to host the CMA Awards later this year,” a source close to Carrie tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“As for her state of mind right now, she is definitely not ready to be out there just yet, but she is looking to take this time away and deal with getting better and writing new songs, so that will hopefully lead to an album release and more music in early 2019. She’s basically weighing her options right now and looking forward to literally facing her fears and let everyone see her face fully healed. She is really doing everything to get better before any big reveals or shows will happen,” the source continued. As much as we want to see the country star, we can only imagine how hard it is for her to make her way back in the spotlight. In addition to laying low, Carrie has also refrained from posting any new photos of herself on Instagram. We guess Kylie Jenner, 20, isn’t the only celebrity who knows how to take a social media hiatus.

From what we’ve seen, Carrie’s face looks just as beautiful as before. Back in January, a photo of the “Before He Cheats” singer surfaced thanks to Below Deck star Adrienne Gang, 29. Adrienne ran into Carrie at a gym and made sure to point out that she didn’t notice any significant changes to her face. The two even took a selfie, and we have to agree with Adrienne and say Carrie looked exactly the same. Nevertheless, we will patiently wait for her return. Take your time Carrie!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Carrie Underwood’s new face?