14 Wildest Co-Star Feuds That Have Never Been Fixed: SJP & Kim Cattrall & More

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall are far from the only costars who’ve gotten into it on set! Check out our gallery of biggest costar feuds for more!

Listen, we can’t get along with all of coworkers. It’s just a fact. But when you’re on, say, One Tree Hill or Glee, then the world knows how much you hate your costar! The world’s currently obsessed with the recent revelation that things weren’t always so fun on the Sex and the City set. Despite playing lifelong best friends on the show, things got sour behind the scenes between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall! With our SATC fantasies are crushed, we can’t help but think of the other terrible costar feuds that have haunted Hollywood. Scroll through our gallery above to read about the 14 biggest!

Not to break hearts, but it wasn’t good behind the scene at Glee. Many of the cast members had their personal demons, as we know, but this feud was strictly professional. You know how Santana and Rachel had it out for each other on the show? Same goes for Naya Rivera and Lea Michele! Naya wrote about their feud in her memoir, Sorry Not Sorry, that, “we are both strong willed and competitive—not just with each other but with everyone—and that’s not a good mixture.”

“As the show progressed, though, that friendship started to break down, especially as Santana moved from a background character to one with bigger plot lines and more screen time. I think Rachel—erm, I mean Lea—didn’t like sharing the spotlight.” There are so many more celebrity costar feuds to explore, from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Tyrese (Fast and the Furious), and Bette Davis and Joan Crawford in literally anything they’ve ever done together. Take a look in the gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, did any of these costar feuds shock you? Let us know!