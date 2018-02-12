Beyonce Warns Actress To Stay Away From JAY-Z After She’s Caught Touching His Chest

Beyonce will not have any woman moving in on her man JAY-Z. Tiffany Haddish is telling a dishy tale claiming the singer busted an actress trying to make a play for her hubby.

It turns out one of JAY-Z‘s 99 problems is other women making passes at the very married man. The always hilarious Tiffany Haddish is dishing on how she allegedly watched first-hand as Beyonce, 36, busted an actress who tried to make a move on her husband. The 38-year-old revealed in clip for TV One’s UNCENSORED, how she got to go to the after party for one of the rapper’s concerts and met her idol Bey. Then things turned weird when she claimed to have watched a fellow actress hit on the queen’s husband with the singer just a few feet away. “I was talking to JAY-Z for a little bit,” Tiffany begins. “And there was another actress that was there who was also talking to JAY-Z.”

“[The actress] touched JAY-Z’s chest and Beyoncé came walking up like…’Biitttchhh!’ But, she didn’t say that,” Tiff joked. “But her demeanor, her body from the way she walked up on them said, ‘Get your hands off my man’s chest.’ So then she also started talking to the other actress and some other stuff happened but I’m not gonna say nothin’ yet,” the Girls Trip star continued. While Tiff didn’t name names as to who the actress was that tried to make a move on Beyonce’s man, she did hint that we’ll eventually find out. “But it’s gonna be in these streets so you’re gonna know!” Tiffany teased.

It appears Tiffany watched the confrontation between Beyonce and the unnamed actress on the same night she got her epic selfie with the singer. The comedienne had gotten into it with another party guest who she wouldn’t name. She finally agreed to back down from fighting her only if she could get a selfie alongside the Grammy winner. “I’m not at liberty to say what had went down at the party, but Beyoncé was just telling me to have a good time, and I was like, ‘No, I’m gonna end up fighting this bitch!’ She was like, ‘No, have fun, Tiffany,’ and I said, ‘I’m only going to have fun if you take a selfie with me.’ She said, ‘Okay,’ and then she buried her face in my wig,” Tiffany told Vulture in January.

“We took the picture and I was like, ‘Is my wig slipping?’ And she was like, ‘Mmm-hmm. ‘ But she knew who I was! She came up to me and was like, ‘I think you are so funny, Tiffany Haddish.’ I was like, ‘What? You know me?!’ She said, ‘I’m Beyoncé.’ ‘I KNOW!’” Oh my goodness, anyone would be dying with pride to have Beyonce as a fan!

