Andy Cohen Defends BFF Sarah Jessica Parker In Kim Cattrall Feud

Andy Cohen stuck up for his close pal Sarah Jessica Parker when talking about her feud with Kim Cattrall on the Feb. 12 episode of his SiriusXM channel ‘Radio Andy’. Listen here.

He’s on her side! Andy Cohen, 49, chose to share his opinion about the brutal feud between his friend Sarah Jessica Parker, 52, and her former Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall, 61, on his radio show Radio Andy and he’s definitely got Sarah’s back! The television and radio personality commented on Kim calling Sarah a hypocrite who is using her brother’s unexpected death to keep her “good girl” image in an Instagram post on Feb. 10 and he admitted to initially thinking it was all a joke. “I thought it was fake,” Andy said on his show. “There was no way Kim Cattrall has posted this on her Instagram.” He went on to share his opinion about Sarah’s online condolences to Kim and how he thought there wasn’t nothing wrong with what she did. “She expressed her condolences on the post … I would not call that exploiting a tragedy,” he continued. “What was [Sarah] supposed to do? Say something bad? I don’t understand.”

Andy also took the time to call out Kim for being the only one initiating the constant so-called “catfight.” “I also don’t like it that people are characterizing this as a fat catfight,” he commented. “There’s only one person fighting here.” Eek! Of course the public interpretation of Sarah and Kim’s feud may not be entirely accurate considering we don’t really know what’s gone on behind the scenes between these two but it’s obviously not too pretty!

Andy went on to reference Sarah’s recent appearance on his show Watch What Happens Live and talked about how he was trying to be careful when asking her about the tension with Kim. “I even kind of admittedly didn’t try to stir it up when Sarah was on,” he stated. “I was like, ‘What do you think? She said you know, this about you..’ Sarah only said the nicest things about her. I don’t get it. This is a catfight of one.” We’re not sure where the feud will go, if anywhere, from here but we now know Andy’s take on the whole thing!

