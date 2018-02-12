Kenan, Kel & The ‘All That’ Cast Reunite For Epic ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Episode

This reunion was ‘All That’ and more! Nick Cannon brought Kenan, Kel and more ‘All That’ cast members back together for ‘Wild ‘N Out’ — how exciting!

The gang is all here! Well, most of them at least. Kenan Thompson, 39, Kel Mitchell, 39, Lori Beth Denberg, 41, and Josh Server, 38, were reunited in New York City on Sunday, February 11 to film what is sure to be a hilarious episode of Wild ‘N Out! It was another All That co-star, Nick Cannon, who brought the group back together! Thankfully, Kel and Josh heavily documented the reunion on their social media which had fans totally freaking out.

One picture showed Kenan, Kel, Lori Beth and Josh posing together backstage. Other pictures showed the cast hanging out with Nick and DJ D-Wrek, another longtime friend of Kenan and Kel! There are also a couple of videos, including Kel filming the cast taking selfies in the elevator and Josh teasing fans that he’s filming a fun “surprise” in New York before the big reveal. There’s no word yet on when the episode will air, but we’re sure that it’s going to be one of the biggest and best episodes in Wild ‘N Out history!

Talk of an All That reunion has been on going for years, and Kel happily chatted about the possibility when he stopped in to talk to HollywoodLife for our weekly podcast. You can click HERE to listen to Kel’s episode!

