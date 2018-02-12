Video
Adam Rippon: Fans Rave Over Skater’s Spellbinding Free Skate Performance — Watch

adam rippon
REX/Shutterstock
Alina Zagitova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia performs in the ladies single skating free skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea Pyeongchang Olympics Figure Skating Team Event, Gangneung, South Korea - 12 Feb 2018
Women's slopestyle gold medalist Jamie Anderson, of the United States, smiles during the medals ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea Olympics Medals Ceremony Snowboard Women, Pyeongchang, South Korea - 12 Feb 2018
Jamie Anderson Snowboard - PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, Bongpyeong-Myeon, Korea - 12 Feb 2018 Gold medal winner Jamie Anderson of the USA celebrates her win with the US flag after the Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 12 February 2018.
Gold medalist Jamie Anderson of the US during the medal ceremony for the Wen's Snowboard Slopestyle competition during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 12 February 2018. Snowboard - PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, Daegwallyeong-Myeon, Korea - 12 Feb 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Americans just can’t get enough of Adam Rippon — especially after his gorgeous free skate performance during the figure skating team event at the Olympics! Re-watch it here!

The United States took home the Bronze medal during the Figure Skating Team Event at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, and part of that third place win was in thanks to Adam Rippon. The 28-year-old, who has already made history at the Games for being the first openly gay American figure skater to qualify, absolutely nailed his free skate performance, sending Twitter into a frenzy. Adam scored 172.98 points during his debut at the Olympics, and actually came in third, leaving many outraged that he didn’t place higher. You can rewatch Adam’s performance, and check out the epic reactions to his routine, below!

Of course, since this was a team event, Adam couldn’t do it alone! The U.S. also had help from Mirai Nagasu, who became the first U.S. female skater to land a triple axel at the Olympics. This also made her just the third overall person to ever complete that tricky move at the Games! Mirai placed in second for her portion of the competition. Then, there were the “Shib Sibs,” Maia and Alex Shibutani, who slayed their free dance performance and also came in second. Nathan Chen, who competed in the men’s short program, came in fourth place, as did Alexa and Chris Knierim, who skated the pairs’ short program and pair’s free skate. Finally, Bradie Tennell, who performed the ladies’ short program, came in 5th.

Altogether, it earned the U.S. a bronze medal, coming behind the Russians in second place and Canada in first place. “This is a moment I’ve been waiting for my entire life,” Adam admitted. “Now I’m actually an Olympian. They have footage, they can pulli t up. We love the records. Let the record show: Adam Rippon is an Olympian.”

