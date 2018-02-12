Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show: Meet The Adorable Pups Competing For Best In Show

Who’s a good boy? These dogs are! The 142nd Westminster Kennel Dog Show will crown a new top dog, so get to know all the precious pooches competing this year.

Cat lovers better skip the Big Apple for a couple of days. Madison Square Central becomes the center of the dog world on Feb. 12 and 13, as the Westminster Kennel Club will host is annual dog show, featuring 120 breeds of the cutest, cuddliest and proper purebreds around. With two nights of competition, there will be plenty of wagging tales, floppy ears, and oh-so-adorable faces, so check out the gallery above of all the pooches at this year’s extravaganza.

The hound, toy, non-sporting and herding groups will be judged on Feb. 12, along with the junior showmanship preliminaries and the obedience championship, according to AM New York. The next night, the sporting, working and terrier groups will be judged, and the junior showmanship finals till take place. Group judging will also happen, as will the finale – crowning the “Best In Show.”

Oh, there are going to be so many dogs. The Working group alone contains 30 individual breeds, from the Samoyed to the Rottweiler to the Alaskan Malamute. The Toy group includes the Havanese, the Pomeranian, the Pug and the Yorkshire Terrier. Among the 32 breeds in the Terrier group include the Russell terrier, the Norfolk terrier, the Dandie Dinmont Terrier, and two kinds of Bull Terrier. Really, there are so many dogs that deserve treats and belly rubs. It’s almost too much to take.

So, who’s the favorite going in? It’s hard to tell. Some think Newton the Brussells Griffon could take both the Toy group and best in show, per PEOPLE. He does look like a miniature Chewbacca, and Star Wars is everywhere. Striker, the Cocker Spaniel won the AKC National Championship, giving the pooch a paw-up on the competition. The Wire Fox Terrier, the Scottish Terrier, and the English Springer Spaniel are also dogs to watch.

Sadly, one of the favorites to win the show had to pull out at the last minute. Fanucci, a 5-year-old German shepherd out of Farmingville, New York, had a hematoma on his left ear, causing it to flop, according to ESPN. His co-owner, Stephanie Schrock, said that the ownership team elected to not show him, as it wouldn’t be fair to Fanucci. “We want to show him when he is best,” she said. The dog won four best in shows in 2017 and he was a heavy favorite to take the Westminster Dog Show’s top prize. He would follow last year’s winner, Rumor, another German shepherd. Maybe next year! Someone get Fanucci a bone and a squeak toy.

