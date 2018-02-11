Tyga Convincing Kris Jenner To Get Kylie Jenner To Take A Paternity Test For Stormi Webster

Tyga might not be the only person vying for Kylie to take a paternity test for Stormi! HL learned he’s teamed up with Kris Jenner! Get the EXCLUSIVE details!

Tyga still can’t give up the idea that Stormi Webster might be his kid — and apparently he isn’t alone! Kylie Jenner‘s mom Kris Jenner thinks the timeline of her grandchild’s conception could leave room for doubt about which rapper boyfriend is really the father. “Kris has started saying she thinks that there’s a chance the baby could actually be Tyga’s,” a Kardashian insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kylie swears up and down it’s not possible but Kris is still hoping. Tyga thinks it could be his baby and Kris very much wants that to be true. She’s scheming with Tyga to do a paternity test behind Kylie’s back. But even if Tyga’s not the baby’s biological father he may end up stepping in, at least that’s what Kris would like.” Woah!

But not everyone thinks the paternity test is such a splendid idea. As we’ve previously reported, the “Rack City” singer has been leaning on Scott Disick, 34, who has been telling him to just get on with his life. “Scott has been encouraging Tyga to get over it and move on from Kylie,” a source told HL. “Tyga feels like he belongs in the Kardashian family and he still wants a DNA test to determine paternity of the new baby, which might be his last chance at actually being in the family.” TBH, Scott probably has the right idea in this scenario.

The lip-kit mogul gave birth on Feb. 1 to her healthy baby girl. According to the birth certificate (and every report about the pregnancy), Travis Scott, 25, is Stormi’s father — and he’s been a pretty good one so far. We’ve been hearing that he’s being hands-on with taking care of the newborn, to nearly everyone’s surprise. The KUWTK star has also been doing well post-birth, having finally reemerged in public on Feb. 11. Sorry Tyga, but it looks like Stormi’s parents have their little one covered.

