Sarah Jessica Parker Planning Clap Back At Kim Cattrall — Refuses To Be Portrayed As ‘Mean Girl’

Sarah Jessica Parker plans to speak out after feeling Kim Cattrall’s angry post accusing her of exploiting her brother’s death is giving off the wrong image.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 52, is not going to stay silent forever when it comes to former co-star Kim Cattrall‘s post accusing her of being a hypocrite and fake friend. The Sex and the City actress is not going to speak out anytime soon but does eventually plan on explaining her side of things. “Sarah is just going to leave Kim well alone, she realizes that there’s just no point in any further communication—especially publicly,” a Sex and the City insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Sarah was really shocked by Kim’s reaction, but she’s marking it down to raw emotions during a difficult time. Sarah certainly won’t be reaching out with an olive branch ever again, that was her final attempt. Sarah does plan on clapping back though, once the dust has settled and a little time has passed, Sarah is determined to get her side of the story across—and, not surprisingly, her side is very different to Kim’s. Sarah refuses to be portrayed as some kind of mean girl when in truth she’s far from it.”

Sarah’s been shocked and horrified since Kim took to Instagram to post that she doesn’t need her condolences and thinks she’s using her brother’s death to give off a good image of herself. The feud between Sarah and Kim has been going on for years and although Kim initially thanked her Sex and the City co-stars for their support after her brother’s death, she didn’t seem to believe Sarah’s good intentions.

Things between Kim and many of her Sex and the City co-stars have seemed to be on the outs after Kim refused to make a third film when all the other actors agreed. The film has been put on hold but Sarah recently said in an interview that it could still happen if they come to a decision on how to deal with Kim’s character.

