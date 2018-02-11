‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Recap: Ross Wins HOH & Omarosa Is Up For Eviction

Wow! The latest episode of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ is chock full of drama, including a new HOH and an intense nomination ceremony.

The second Head of Household of Celebrity Big Brother has been crowned! The title went to Ross Mathews after he won the HOH competition on the Sunday, February 11 episode. We also got to see exactly what happened that sent Omarosa Manigault to the hospital — an asthma attack during the bowling competition. The strangest part of Omarosa going to the hospital? No one from Celebrity Big Brother told them where she was or whether or not she would be coming back, leaving the house guests — especially Ross — to speculate she was gone for good.

With Ross’ plans to put Omarosa and Keshia Knight Pulliam up for eviction now up in the air as they await news on Omarosa, he goes to Marissa Jaret Winokur to brainstorm who they could put up instead. Marissa’s first response? James Maslow and Shannon Elizabeth. That answer is very interesting because the four of them just created a “final four” alliance — which means the four of them should be working to remove everyone else from the house first. But Ross agrees that Shannon and James are the biggest threats… so, basically, none of the alliances made by the house guests mean anything anymore. Damn, that was quick!

Eventually HOH Ross gets a message that tells the house guests Omarosa has been in the hospital and is recovering from an asthma attack. The message also reveals that Omarosa will be back in time for the eviction nominations, which means Ross can go with his initial nominees. Or can he?

While watching on the HOH screens, Ross notices that Shannon and James are playing pool together. He immediately suspects that the two of them have a “final two” alliance, which both Brandi Glanville and Ariadna Gutierrez agree with. Even Ariadna, who has been more of a follower than a leader in the game, suggests leaving the two of them together will be trouble for everyone else. That’s when Ross declares that Shannon has to go because she’s had everyone else doing her dirty work, and that they’ve all been playing her game since they walked in the door. He’s not wrong, but isn’t it insane how quickly people turn on each other?

When it comes down to it, Ross eventually decides to stick to his guns and nominates Omarosa and Keshia. But how long until he (and everyone else) decide to take out Shannon?

