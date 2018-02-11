‘RHOA’ Recap: Kenya May Be Pregnant & Cynthia Plans A Girls’ Trip To Barcelona

After Cynthia dealt with the fallout from Porsha’s news about Will, she started planning a girls’ trip to Barcelona. Kenya won’t be going, however, because she might be pregnant!

The Feb. 11 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta featured the tail end of Kandi‘s party, during which Porsha told Cynthia that she heard Will was just using her, as he’s an opportunist. It’s something Kandi had previously suspected about Will, so when Cynthia heard that from Porsha, she broke down in tears. But that didn’t mean it was the end for Cynthia and Will — while she decided they needed to take a breather from each other, she later told her ex-husband Peter that they’re still “dating”. She explained that she’s fine continuing her relationship with Will as long as he doesn’t currently have a girlfriend on the side.

And to further escape the drama surrounding her relationship with Will, Cynthia came up with the idea for a girls’ trip to Barcelona. She invited everyone from Kenya to Kim Zolciak to Marlo Hampton, but not everyone was open to it. Kim backed out after the girls gave her a hard time for wanting to bring her husband, and Kenya said no after having bad experiences during the last two trips she took with the girls. Kenya also may be pregnant, so that could have also been a factor. And we say “may” because she went to her doctor’s office to take a urine pregnancy test, but the result was “inconclusive”, even though she was six weeks later with her period. The doctor also took some blood from Kenya, so once they get the results back from that, she’ll have her answer as to whether or not she’s pregnant.

In other RHOA news, Porsha had lunch with Kandi’s mom — at Mama Joyce’s request — and they discussed that rumor Phaedra started about Kandi. Mama Joyce couldn’t believe that Porsha went along with the whole charade, so she just gave Porsha a piece of her mind. Everything was calm, but you could tell Mama Joyce wasn’t happy about the accusations against her daughter. On a positive note, maybe we can finally put the “date rape” rumors to bed? Let’s hope so because the ladies are going to Barcelona next week, and we just want to see them all having fun together.

