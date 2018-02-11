Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Just Revealed The Exact Time Of Their Wedding

OMG! The time of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding on May 19 was just revealed! Check it out!

The time of Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle‘s, 36, wedding on Saturday, May 19, has just been released! The gorgeous former actress will be walking down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle at 12 p.m. This information is part of a statement from Kensington Palace boasting more than few delicious details about the big day! “Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are hugely grateful for the many good wishes they have received since announcing their engagement,” the statement reads, via E! News. “They are very much looking forward to the day and to being able to share their celebrations with the public.” Head here for loads more photos of this adorable couple!

They also explain exactly how the procession following the nuptials will go! “At 1300, the couple, now married, will undertake a Carriage Procession along a route from St. George’s Chapel, leaving Windsor Castle via Castle Hill and processing along the High Street and through Windsor Town, returning to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk. They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day.” Uh, yes. We’re betting some people (like thousands) will be showing up!

Can’t wait for this day to arrive? Well, perhaps these details on this couple’s Valentine’s Day plans will tide you over? It’s been announced that they are headed to Scotland on Feb. 13, which sounds insanely romantic (and cold)! While there, they will tour Edinburgh Castle and visit a cafe ran by an organization battling teen homelessness. But what about that night?! We want details!

