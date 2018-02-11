Kylie Jenner Vs. Khloe Kardashian’s Maternity Looks: Which Sis Has The Best Pregnancy Style?

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy styles are #Goals! From skintight dresses showing off their bump to casual looks, who do you think has the best maternity style?

Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy video revealed the maternity style she’d been hiding from everyone over the course of her pregnancy. Kylie, 20, was super fashionable throughout her pregnancy and rocked a number or gorgeous looks. The makeup guru, known for her super sexy outfits, kept her maternity style simple. From plain black T-shirts to pajamas, Kylie’s style was the epitome of relaxed. But she did get dolled up every once in a while. During an excursion, Kylie sizzled in a skintight black dress. Just before Stormi’s arrival, Kylie donned a short red dress that put her baby bump on full display.

Kylie gave birth to baby Stormi on Feb. 1. Her older sister, Khloe Kardashian, 33, isn’t due until April. Since announcing her pregnancy in Dec. 2017, Khloe has been constantly showing off her adorable baby bump. Khloe loves getting her pregnancy glam on. She dazzled at Kris Jenner’s Christmas party in a sparkling sheer jumpsuit.

When she made her first public appearance after announcing her pregnancy in Jan. 2017 on Ellen, Khloe wowed in a white dress and matching long jacket. For her guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Khloe looked gorgeous in a blue satin dress. The look made her blonde hair and bold red lip pop! Khloe loves to cradle her baby belly in all of these outfits. So cute!

Kylie and Khloe have gotten some amazing fashion inspiration from their two older sisters who have had kids. No one can deny that Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, had killer maternity styles throughout their pregnancies. Take a look at Kylie and Khloe’s best pregnancy looks in our gallery now!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think has the best pregnancy style? Let us know!