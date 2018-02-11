After hiding her pregnancy and giving birth just 10 days ago, Kylie Jenner has returned to her public life! She was spotted near L.A. and we can’t believe how slim she looks!

Stop what you’re doing! Kylie Jenner has been spotted for the first time since giving birth to her and Travis Scott‘s daughter Stormi Webster just 10 days ago! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was photographed in Calabasas with her best friend Jordyn Woods, and TMZ reports they were headed to a meeting in L.A. For the outing, the new mom rocked a black cropped top, compression shorts, an oversized white button down and a fanny pack. But here’s the thing: she appeared to have a flat stomach despite literally just having had her child. Is she superhuman? Probably! SEE THE FIRST PHOTOS OF KYLIE SINCE GIVING BIRTH HERE.

Unfortunately, her baby was nowhere to be seen, so you can’t get a glimpse of the mother with her daughter. But it’s not like we haven’t had the chance to see what Stormi looks like. On Feb. 6, Kylie announced the name of her child on Instagram with a sweet photo of the newborn‘s tiny hand wrapped around her mom’s manicured thumb. At 16.5+ million likes, the photo surpassed Beyoncé‘s pregnancy announcement as the most liked post on Instagram.

The lip-kit mogul isn’t the only parent to be spotted away from their kid. Travis recently head to his home state of Texas where he couldn’t stop smiling during an NBA game in Houston on Feb. 9. His happiness was totally justified too — not only is he now a father, but on Feb. 10, he was awarded the key to Missouri City, TX, where he grew up, KTRK reported. “This is better than any award show I’ve ever been to,” the “Butterfly Effect” rapper told the crowd after Mayor Allen Owen presented him with the key. Aww! Congrats Travis! We’re so happy to see Stormi’s mom and dad doing so well!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by Kylie rocking a seemingly flat tummy just 10 days after giving birth?