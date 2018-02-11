Kim Kardashian Parties With Kanye At Ellen’s B-Day After Announcing New Lipsticks Are Coming

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West looked hotter than ever when they posed with the gorgeous Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th birthday party.

Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, teamed up with Chrissy Teigen, 32, and John Legend, 39, to pose for a fun photobooth at the 60th birthday party of talk show host Ellen DeGeneres! The gorgeous married duo joined a bunch of other A-list celebs at the bash and made it an amazing date night while looking better than ever in sexy attire. Kim chose a revealing brown satin dress for the event while Kanye opted for a matching brown suit with a white dress shirt underneath. Chrissy and John were equally as impressive too. A very pregnant Chrissy wore a beautiful red dress while John looked dashing in a blue suit. The couples were all smiles and looked like they were thoroughly enjoying their time while celebrating Ellen’s big day. This comes on the heels of Kim’s announcement on Instagram that new KKW lipsticks would be “coming soon.” Check out pics from Ellen’s party and Kim’s lipstick reveal below!

Kim and Kanye sure know how to attract attention as a couple whenever they go out and this time proved to be no different. It’s the first time they’ve been spotted at a big outing together since the birth of their daughter, Chicago West, via surrogate. The now parents-of-three most likely want to keep their love fresh despite their busy lifestyles and their date night with Ellen seemed like a perfect way to do so! From glam to laughs and everything in between, there’s nothing better than spending a good time with people we love!

Before Kim and Kanye were partying the night away at the Ellen bash, Kim made headlines for posting another controversial pic on her Instagram. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is known for causing an uproar with her revealing sexy photos and this one, taken by her daughter North West, 4, was no exception! The pic showed Kim standing in a mirror covering her breasts with her hands while wearing an unclasped bra. North is standing behind her with a camera and taking the pic. Despite the controversy it caused, Kim seems to remain comfortable in her own skin and with her own decisions.

@kkwbeauty lipstick coming soon A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 10, 2018 at 12:52pm PST

