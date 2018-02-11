Eek! Kesha took a hard fall while performing at a concert in Dubai on the night of Feb. 9. Watch the unfortunate slip here.

Kesha, 30, was so energetic at the RedfestDXB Dubai Festival on Feb. 9 that she shockingly fell over while on stage, but like the pro that she is, it didn’t take her long to quickly recover! The blonde singer was standing next to her guitarist when she fell backwards causing her feet to go up but within seconds she got right back up and continued on with her amazing performance of “We R Who We R.” The talented star’s fans cheered her on as she did what she does best in a black pants ensemble. SEE THE VIDEO OF KESHA’S FALL HERE!

Kesha’s fall is just one of many things that have put her in recent headlines. Her incredible performance of “Praying” at the 2018 Grammy Awards on Jan. 28 was one for the books. She was joined on stage by some iconic women, including Cyndi Lauper and Camila Cabello. The song represents the #MeToo movement and Kesha’s own dark past in which she claims she was allegedly raped by music producer, Dr. Luke, 44. Although Luke denies the claim, the brave singer has made quite the impact with her open story.

In addition to her battle with Dr. Luke, Kesha has been open about being bullied at school when she was younger. She talked about her difficult times at the South X Southwest Music Festival in Austin, TX back in Mar. and said that becoming a singer was her way of coping with it all. She also spoke openly about her struggles with an eating disorder and how starving herself got so bad that she nearly died. Luckily, Kesha went to rehab for her issues and has come a long way.

