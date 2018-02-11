Just days before Valentine’s Day, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were spied kicking back together while poolside! See the footage!

This is how you celebrate Valentine’s Day! Mere days before the most romantic day of the year, Justin Bieber, 23, and his ladylove Selena Gomez, 25, were spotted relaxing poolside together at the Montage hotel in Laguna Beach, CA! And thanks to TMZ, we have gotten video of the world-famous couple enjoying each other’s company while lounging together at the luxury spot! Justin and Sel both look comfy in loose-fitting tees while taking in the scene. Surprisingly, the pair appeared to left alone by fellow guests! Later, they decided to go for a stroll around the property. Too cute! Head here to peruse some of the couple’s cutest moments!

As we previously reported, our insiders said Justin had plans for a quiet vacation and was hoping his gorgeous girlfriend would join him. “Justin is on his way out of town and he invited Selena Gomez to join him for a intimate getaway,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY on Feb. 6. “Justin has left LA for some fun on a spiritual retreat, and he is hoping Selena will join him for a pre-Valentine’s vacation together. His plan is to stay at a secret location, at a luxury resort, a few hours outside of Los Angeles for at least a few nights and he’s hoping she will break away from her busy schedule to join him for some romantic time alone.”

This definitely looks like the spot we were hearing about and clearly the “Wolves” songstress decided to take him up on that offer after all! Until the next adorable Jelena sighting!

