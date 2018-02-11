Carrie Underwood’s Transformation: From ‘American Idol’ To Top-Charting Country Star

Since Carrie Underwood won ‘American Idol,’ and in that time, she’s transformed from a small-town girl to a glamorous STAR. See how she’s changed over the years here!

Carrie Underwood has been out of the spotlight over the last three months, as she’s been recovering from a scary accident outside her home. However, fans have still been talking about the country singers appearance recently, because in January, she revealed that she might look a little different the next time we see her. It turns out that, when she fell in front of her house, Carrie did some damage to her face, and needed 40-50 stitches to patch things up. Apparently, the wound is still healing, and Carrie hasn’t shown her face since (except, of course, for in this one fan photo, which surfaced after she revealed how bad her injuries were).

We’ve really been missing Carrie in the months she’s been M.I.A., so as we wait for her to make her comeback, we’re looking back at her incredible transformation over the years. The 34-year-old burst onto the music scene in 2005, when she was crowned the winner of American Idol. Back then, she had a simple style, and was a true, small-town country girl. Over the years, though, she’s completely transformed into an absolute superstar. She’s completely upped her style and beauty game, and she slays on EVERY red carpet she walks on. She’s also become a fitness queen, and has one of the most enviable bodies in the industry. THOSE LEGS, am I right?!

Click through the gallery above to see how Carrie has changed over the years. Hopefully we won’t have to wait too long to hear some new music from the powerhouse singer — we’re SO ready!

HollywoodLifers, when do you think Carrie will finally reveal her face?