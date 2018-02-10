Is MTV Replacing Farrah Abraham On ‘Teen Mom OG’? See Their Alleged 2 Finalists

With Farrah Abraham reportedly “fired” from ‘Teem Mom OG’, some names have surfaced as likely replacements! Here’s who could be taking her place!

Now that Farrah Abraham, 26, appears to be out on Teen Mom OG, there’s been some rumblings on who could be replacing her! On Jan. 25, fans got their first peek at the showdown that occurred between the notoriously difficult reality star and show’s crew, apparently leading to her dismissal. Farrah thought the cameras were brought in to document her furniture store’s one-year anniversary. Instead they were there to break the bad news, which was also in response to her then-upcoming Halloween porn performance. But, this means that another girl reportedly will be taking this coveted spot and we have some idea who they might be!

One front-runner is MacKenzie Standifer, 21, according to Ashley’s Reality Roundup. She was fired from the show in Oct. of 2018. Not long after, MTV began negotiating a new contract, according to In Touch. She is married to Ryan Edwards. “They are planning to pay her around $3,000 an episode to take the fourth spot on Teen Mom OG,” a source told the outlet. “That would obviously be significantly less than the other girls make. It is not a done deal yet, but the consensus is that Mackenzie Edwards will get the spot. Recently, they’ve been filming her life with Ryan for Maci [Bookout]‘s segment almost more than Maci’s life. Plus, she was a teenage mother so it kind of makes sense.” Head here for loads more images of Farrah.

Another possible addition is MacKenzie McKee. Fans will remember that she appeared in season 3 of Teen Mom. “There’s a production team that’s been going down to Oklahoma to film Mackenzie over the past few weeks,” a crew insider told Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “Right now, they are planning to use that footage to do a ‘Teen Mom’ special. It will likely be ‘Being Mackenzie’ but that hasn’t been totally confirmed yet.” Guess we’ll just have to wait and see who gets the gig!

I appreciate this great example of being a strong women through some deceitful horrible plotted contrived times on this show, it’s horrible when people play dumb act ignorant like they have no clue of what their consequences for their actions our as their older then I am 🛢👋👋 pic.twitter.com/yCLvSrAUmM — Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) January 25, 2018

