Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s 22 Cutest Couple Moments: PDA & More

In honor of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s newborn baby, Stormi, we’re looking back at the cutest moments of the couple’s nearly one-year relationship!

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are proud parents to an adorable baby girl, Stormi Webster, and after all they’ve already been through in their relationship, it’s hard to believe they only started dating 10 months ago! Kylie was with Tyga on and off for three years before they called it quits for good in March 2017, and less than a month later, she was romantically linked to Travis after fans spotted them together at Coachella. By the end of that month, they all but verbally confirmed the relationship by sitting courtside at a Houston Rockets game together. After that, sightings of them together were few and far between, but in September, news broke that Kylie was pregnant with the couple’s child.

Throughout her pregnancy, Kylie stayed super under the radar, and because of that, we didn’t see her and Travis out in public together for months. Finally, after the baby was born on Feb. 1, the reality star confirmed that she had given birth to a daughter, Stormi Webster, and along with the announcement, she shared a video documenting her journey while pregnant. The video included tons of footage of the rapper, proving their relationship had withstood the unexpected pregnancy. Travis was by Kylie’s side while she went to doctor’s appointments, holding her hand as they viewed their baby during an ultrasound and more. The vid also included clips of them holding hands, wrapping their arms around each other, and frolicking on the beach.

Hopefully we’ll be seeing a lot more of these two once they’ve settled into life as new parents, but for now, let’s celebrate Stormi’s birth by looking back at her parents’ cutest moments as a couple so far!

