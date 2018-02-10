Stormi Webster Is An Adorable Tiny Version Of Travis & Kylie Jenner’s Loving Breastfeeding Her

Kylie Jenner’s natural motherly instincts have been helping her to take mommy duties very seriously and she’s loving every second of taking care of baby Stormi!

Kylie Jenner, 20, may be a new mother but she’s already feeling amazing about it. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians beauty just adores taking care of new baby Stormi, who apparently looks just like daddy Travis Scott, 25, and it’s become part of her joyful daily routine. “Kylie is loving being a new mommy already,” a source close to Kylie shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. “She is taking to it naturally, like everyone thought she would. Family are saying the baby looks like Travis! Of course there is some Jenner mixed in, but everyone who meets the new baby says she is super cute and an adorable, tiny version of her daddy.” Aw! Although Kylie already shared a sneak peek of baby Stormi on her Instagram, we can’t wait to see a clear photo of the precious bundle of joy whenever she’s ready to post one!

While Kylie’s been enjoying her new daughter, she hasn’t been doing it alone. Many people, including her best friend Jordyn Woods, have been graciously helping her. “Kylie has lots of help on hand, with maids, nannies and her bestie Jordyn, who has not left her side at all,” the source continued. “But Kylie is really hands on and doing a lot of the work herself. While Travis has been around, he is not living with Kylie and so that leaves much of the overnight work to her. She is up late at night breastfeeding, burping the baby, changing diapers and she is loving it all. Kylie has been even rocking the baby to sleep and while she is exhausted, she sleeps when the baby does, the pair are adorable together.”

With so many babies in the Kardashian/Jenner family, we’re sure Kylie’s been able to witness and practice many baby duties along the way and has been prepared to pass all that on to her own baby. As they say, there’s nothing quite like a mother-daughter bond and it seems Kylie and Stormi are already as close as can be!

