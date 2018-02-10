Well, this is one way to celebrate! Shay Mitchell marked getting 3 million YouTube subscribers by running topless through the streets of LA!

Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell just reached 3 million subscribers on YouTube! And the 30-year-old actress decided to mark the occasion in a pretty amazing way — by running nearly naked through LA! The clip, begins with the stunning thespian explaining how this video came together and is intended as a thank you to her subscribers, stating, “It was all done in good fun.” That’s when we learn that she and her pal and assistant Sammy made a deal while on vacation that when she reached 3 million subscribers on YouTube, she’s going to run through LA naked! And she agreed! We love this girl!

In no time, Shay is bounding out of her home and tearing off her clothes. All that remains once she reaches the street is some yellow undies (saying “nice buns”), shoes and, of course, a unicorn mask! That’s when she takes off down the sidewalk with Sammy driving along to document the madness! She jogged past loads of onlookers, primarily women, who gawked and stared at Shay and it’s pretty priceless! Head here for tons more photos of Shay looking absolutely incredible.

Believe it or not, the topless unicorn was soon running along Sunset Boulevard, a very busy street in LA! At least one driver nearby got a photo of Shay’s bold shenanigans before she decided to let Sammy pick her up. “A deal is a deal and I did!” she said after climbing in the car. “Guess what happens when I hit 10.” We have no idea but we can’t wait!

