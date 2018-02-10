Scott Disick, 34 & Sofia Richie, 19: Why He Thinks She’s A Better Fit For Him Than Kourtney Ever Was

It’s no secret that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have a huge age gap between them, but apparently that might be for the best. Here’s why the relationship works for them!

At 34-years-old, Scott Disick has 15 years on his girlfriend Sofia Richie, 19, — but while everyone and Kourtney Kardashian‘s mother are raising eyebrows over their age gap, they somehow make it work for them. “No one expected things with Scott and Sofia to get serious like this, even their close friends are shocked. But they really do work well together,” a friend of Scott’s told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “A big part of it is that Sofia doesn’t try to control Scott at all. She’s one of the most laid back people ever, she’s basically Kourtney’s total opposite. And her age is another factor, she doesn’t put many adult demands on Scott; he can get away with a lot. The ironic thing is that by giving Scott such a long leash she’s actually got him more in line than he’s ever been. Now that there are no rules he feels like he doesn’t need to rebel, it’s like Sofia’s found the secret code or something.”

The couple, who were first romantically linked in May 2017, have been getting consistently more serious lately. The model has met her boyfriend’s three children that he shares with the oldest Kardashian sister (and Kendall Jenner threw MAJOR shade at the pair’s dinner with his kids). The topic even came up during a preview for the Feb. 11 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kris Jenner asked the father of her grandchildren Mason, Penelope, and Reign, if he’s dating Sofia, and even quizzed him on her age, wondering if she was born around the same time as her daughter Kylie Jenner, 20. But hey, if the relationship works for Scott and Sofia, more power to them!

