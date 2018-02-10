Sarah Jessica Parker ‘Horrified’ Kim Cattrall’s Making Her Out To Be A ‘Monster’

Sarah Jessica Parker is not feeling great about Kim Cattrall calling her out on Instagram and was shocked to know she didn’t take her condolences to heart. Get the EXCLUSIVE details.

Eek! Sarah Jessica Parker, 52, could not believe her eyes after Kim Cattrall, 61, took to Instagram on Feb. 10 to express that she didn’t need her condolences after the sudden passing of her brother, , and didn’t consider her a friend. “Sarah was shocked beyond belief by what she thinks was an unwarranted attack on her by Kim,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “At first, Sarah put it down to the emotional overload Kim must be feeling following her brother’s death—but then Kim followed up with the comment supposedly from her mother, in addition to posting a link to the ‘mean girls’ article—and it was like a slap in the face.” It sure sounds like things are getting messy between these two and with emotions at an all-time high, we’re not sure what to expect next.

Sarah has yet to respond to Kim’s harsh message but a well known feud has reportedly been going on between the former co-stars for years and although there have been attempts to reconcile, it doesn’t appear to be working out. “Over the years Sarah has tried to mend bridges with Kim over and over again, but she’s always been shot down,” the source continued. “As soon as Sarah heard about Kim’s loss she reached out, she knew how heartbroken she would be by Chris’ death and she genuinely wanted to offer her some words of comfort and support. Sarah is horrified that Kim has twisted her good intentions into bad, and is attempting to paint her as some kind of monster.”

Perhaps their feud is the reason Kim refuses to return for a Sex and the City 3 movie, something a lot of fans have been disappointed about for a while now. Despite Kim’s lack of participation in a third installment, Sarah recently said that it may still happen and there’s been no confirmation about it either way. Here’s to hoping something can get worked out in the future with these two talented ladies and the film!

