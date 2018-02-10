Sailor Brinkley Cook Makes Stunning New York Fashion Week Debut At Sherri Hill

Pretty in pink! The budding model looked gorgeous on the runway at New York Fashion Week. See pics here!

Sailor Brinkley Cook, 19, looked amazing in a sparkling pink ball gown as she walked down the Sherri Hill runway on Feb. 9 during New York Fashion Week. Held at Gotham Hall in midtown, the show had over 500 guests and they all watched Sailor, daughter of legendary model Christie Brinkley, strut her stuff. Sailor’s father Peter Cook, as well as her BFF Ireland Baldwin, watched from the front row! Ireland joined her backstage before the show to calm her nerves and have some fun during hair and makeup! See the pics here!

The Sherri Hill runway has started a bunch of modeling careers. Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Corinne Foxx, and Hailey Baldwin have all walked this show in year’s past! For the Fall / Winter 2018 show, DJ Mia Moretti played upbeat tunes from Bruno Mars, Charli XCX and more! It was a total party!

Sailor wore a pink ball gown as well as a bedazzled green gown on the runway. Sherri’s intricate designs are very popular at the Miss USA, Miss America, and Miss Universe pageants. They are beautiful creations with a big wow-factor! There were a variety of cuts and silhouettes. There was a mini dress with a black velvet top and bedazzled leopard skirt. A hot pink satin ball gown with a lace-up back was another show-stopper. Some gowns featured tiered, ruffled tulle skirts — they were big crowd-pleasers! Another stunning look was a lavender dress with a long, chiffon cape train. Gorgeous!

