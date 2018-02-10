Omarosa Hospitalized On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ After Injury — Is She OK?

OMG! Omarosa was hospitalized for an injury that occurred on ‘Celebrity Big Brother.’ Will she be alright?

Omarosa, 44, didn’t fare well during a Head of Household competition on the Feb. 9 episode of “Celebrity Big Brother.” After live feeds went down during the event, it was revealed that the former political aide had been taken to the hospital to treat an injury. Oh no! Is she ok? HollywoodLife.com has reached out to CBS for comment.

The news broke during a conversation between Marissa Jaret Winokur and Ross Mathews about the HOH competition. Ross asked if the injured competitor would be allowed back. Marissa filled him in on past injuries that have occurred on the series that resulted in the guests returning to the house. She added, “I put [Omarosa] in the hospital.” As TMZ reports, it’s possible that the reality star is still receiving treatment, but it’s unclear what the injury she’s suffering from actually is.

While the show only premiered on Feb. 7, Omarosa has already caused quite a stir with her comments about working with Donald Trump, 71. On Feb. 8, she said she would never “in a million years” vote for him again. “It’s just been so incredibly hard to shoulder what I shouldered for those two years because I was so loyal to a person,” she admitted. “And I didn’t realize that by being loyal to him, it was going to mean I was going to lose 100 other friends.”

The White House’s deputy press secretary, Raj Shah, acknowledged what she said on the reality show during a press conference. “Omarosa was fired three times on The Apprentice, and this was the fourth time we let her go,” he said. “She had limited contact with the president while here. She has no contact now.” Yikes! Her remarks have also garnered backlash from others. Meghan McCain, 33, slammed her on The View after she broke down on CBB about former White House staffers would allegedly verbally attack her at work. Double Yikes! Who knows what she’ll say on the competition show next — if she’s able to return.

