Kim Zolciak’s Shocking Makeunder: No Makeup, No Wig: Do You Love It? See Pic

Wow! Kim Zolciak just shared a make-free pic showcasing her stunning natural beauty! Take a peek!

No one will argue that Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 39, isn’t a beauty! She effortlessly turns heads everywhere she goes! But her typical look involves loads of makeup and the perfect hairdo. However, she just proved that she’s the real deal with a gorgeous makeup-free selfie, not mention a touching message for fans! Head right here for tons more breathtaking images of Kim strutting her stuff!

“I feel beautiful with no makeup and no wig and I feel beautiful with makeup and a wig. I love being a woman dressing up and I also love running around in my La Perla pajamas bottoms (that are old as sh*t, I wear them everyday) and my bathrobe. My husband makes me feel beautiful at all times! I think it’s really important to do what makes YOU happy!” So true!

The former Real Housewife went on to add that one reason she prides herself on her au naturel look is because she takes skin care very seriously! “I have ALWAYS been into skincare and my skin. I have gone to bed maybe twice in my entire life with makeup on (yes even if I’m swaying at the sink hunni I still scrub that face). I think it’s REALLY important to do YOU! Do what makes YOU happy! Love the skin you’re in!” Words to live by!

