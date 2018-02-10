Hailey Baldwin, Lucy Hale & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week
It’s officially Fashion Week in NYC! That means shows, parties, and tons of amazing looks! See the best in pics below.
Kicking off Fashion Week with a bang, Hailey Baldwin, 21, wore a silver sequined shirt with a tan blazer and tan, belted shorts by Tom Ford at the Tom Ford womenswear show on Feb. 8. Lucy Hale looked adorable in a girly dress at the Kate Spade presentation during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 9. Kate Walsh looked like a real-life Jessica Rabbit while modeling in the Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection fashion show, which is sponsored by Macy’s and the American Heart Association. She wore a gorgeous satin ball gown by Rubin Singer.
Suki Waterhouse, the face of the new Amo Ferragamo fragrance, hosted a party for the brand on Feb. 6, and looked gorgeous in a blush satin gown by Ferragamo. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore a blue sequin jumpsuit with black accents on Feb 9 at Club 58 at BG. Her hair was in undone waves and her skin was GLOWING. La La Anthony was gorgeous in a lavender Naeem Kahn gown at the amfAR Gala in NYC on Feb. 7.
Aside from New York, there were fabulous fashions in London and California as well. Emilia Clarke was a floral dream in Dolce & Gabbana at the Centrepoint Awards in London on Feb. 8. The dress fit her like a glove and we love her platinum blonde hair! Margot Robbie rocked sleek and straight hair and a two piece suit by Prada at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The pastel print was brought to life on fitted trousers and a strapless top. As usual, she looked amazing. Khloe Kardashian showed off her growing baby bump in a tight white outfit.
See pictures of all the best dressed stars of the week in the gallery attached!
HollywoodLifers, was Hailey Baldwin your best dressed star this week?