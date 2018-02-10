Elizabeth Hurley & 9 More Celebs Doing Cartwheels & Handstands In Sexy Bikinis

Elizabeth Hurley, Beyonce and Julianne Hough just love showing off their impressive gymnastics while wearing bikinis! Check out the pics!

Over the course of our lives, we collect some strange and wonderful talents. And the same certainly goes for the celebrities we love watching! So, when some stunning actresses, singers and models take to the beach in tiny bikinis, they also use the opportunity to show off their impressive gymnastics skills! Why not, right?! And with someone like Julianne Hough, 29, who is in insane shape as a dancer, the photos that result from these impromptu handstands and cartwheels make for some incredibly fun snaps!

But even celebs who don’t dance for a living can pull off a cute handstand for the camera and we’re totally loving it! Beyonce, 36, has been known to show the world her gymnastics skills when she pulls on a bathing suit. And Gisele Bundchen, 37, has totally mastered the headstand pose! Stunners like Kate Hudson, 38, like to show off handstanding abilities while frolicking in their pool! And we can’t forget the Instagram-friendly headstand on a surfboard! Candice Swanpoel, 29, has that pose perfect! Head here to see loads more gorgeous celebs who like showing off their gymnastic skills!

And if you think poses like these are only for young celebs, think again! Elizabeth Hurley just shared a totally amazing photo of herself doing a handstand while leaning against a tree and flaunting her incredible abs! Did we mention she’s 52! Don’t stop blowing our minds with your random and amazing skills, ladies!

