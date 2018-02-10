Carrie Underwood Posts New Workout Pic — Did She Just Reveal Her Post-Surgery Face?

Carrie Underwood took to Instagram on Feb. 10 to post an adorable workout photo with her son, Isaiah, but did she show off her face after her damaging fall? See the pic here!

Carrie Underwood, 34, has been working hard to get back on track after suffering from a nasty fall in Nov. that did some serious damage to her wrist and face and she took to Instagram on Feb. 10 to show off a pic of herself in the middle of a workout with her son, Isaiah, 2. The sweet pic, however, only shows Carrie’s face turned away while looking at her son, who is adorably copying his mom’s knee bent pose. She also posted another pic of Isaiah working out with her husband Mike Fisher, 37. “My boys make work outs fun (and a bit less productive, but that’s ok)! #StayThePath @caliabycarrie 📸: @erinoprea,” she captioned the photos.

The country singer has yet to show the front of her face since the fall but it appears she’s doing everything she can to stay healthy and strong while she heals. Although there’s been no official statement on the severity of the damage done, sources have told us her face suffered quite the damage and has caused her appearance to be altered. Carrie shared a pic of an x-ray of her wrist in a different Instagram post a few weeks ago and explained that her doctor said she’s good to go, so she seems to be doing a lot better.

In addition to her healing, Carrie’s made recent headlines for reportedly trying for baby number two with Mike. The blonde beauty seems to want a big family and she’s previously expressed that when it comes to having more children, she feels she is on “God’s timing” and she is just trying to figure out where life will take her next. We would definitely love to see Carrie being a mommy to another precious tot. With how great of a mother she seems to little Isaiah, we’re sure another little one will only heighten her love!

HollywoodLifers, are you anticipating Carrie’s face reveal? Let us know!