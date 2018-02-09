‘Celebrity Big Brother’s First Eviction: Find Out Which Celeb Got The Boot

The first eviction of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ just went down, but who was it that got sent home? Find out in this FULL eviction recap!

It’s official: Chuck Liddell has been sent home from Celebrity Big Brother. It all went down on the live 2-hour episode which aired on Friday, February 9 on CBS. This of course took place after the nomination ceremony on Thursday’s episode just one night earlier, where Head of Household, Keshia Knight Pulliam, nominated Chuck and James Maslow to be sent home.

The veto competition (aka The Four Sneasons) included crawling through a mud pit into a nose-shaped cavern to find “crystals” with letters on them. The mission? To spell the longest word with the crystals. Only Shannon Elizabeth, Mark McGrath, Ariadna Gutierrez, James, Keshia Knight Pulliam and Chuck were allowed to play. It was Shannon who won the veto (shocker) after she somehow managed to spell a 16-letter word: responsibilities. However the real highlight of the game was Ariadna spelling “waing” which is not a real word. You just can’t make this stuff up! Anyway, Shannon decided not to use the power of veto… but more on that decision below.

Now, onto everything else that happened during the 2-hour episode! Omarosa already began turning on her all-women alliance, including Shannon who brought her into it in the first place. Instead, she teamed up with Keshia behind everyone else’s back to form a “BGM” (Black Girl Magic) alliance on the side. Meanwhile, the women began to turn on Ross, the only male in their alliance, the second the opportunity arose. During a little pow-wow inside the HOH suite, the women discussed who to evict, then went on to agree that in the end it will only be the women left standing. Unfortunately for Ross, he was sitting in the room at the time — and the moment deeply upset him, as it should have. When he discussed the moment with Marissa later on she was brought to tears realizing that he was being discounted by the group which was completely undeserved. In fact, she even admitted that the moment made her “question” her own alliance. Hmm.

Speaking of questionable alliances, Ross convinces Shannon not to use her veto on swapping out Chuck for Mark for no reason. Since they’ve already agreed to vote out James, the move is pointless — but Keshia (with the help of Omarosa) have basically bullied Shannon into using the veto. The only explanation for this is that they want a target on Shannon’s back, right? When Shannon tries talking to Omarosa about the decision separately, Omarosa argues that it’s the wrong move — and even seems upset that Shannon went to Keshia before talking to her. Shannon ends up breaking down into tears which throws off Omarosa who has the audacity to question whether or not aligning with her was a good thing. Um, Omarosa, didn’t you align with Keshia behind Shannon’s back anyway? Please.

Also worth mentioning: because they came in last place, James and Ariadna were forced to dress as babies for 48 hours. They were forced to crawl everywhere through the house and even sip on their bottles every time a baby cry noise was played. While that was hilarious to watch, what was more interesting to watch was the two of them flirting with each other!

Eventually Shannon and Ross realized that Keshia and Omarosa can’t be trusted and immediately started working to regain control of the house. They do so by convincing Brandi, Ariadna and Marissa Jaret Winokur to vote for Chuck instead of James — something that goes directly against what HOH Keshia plotted with her so-called alliance. It’s a game changer, for sure, and the shock is written all over Keshia and Omarosa’s faces once Julie Chen reveals it’s Chuck who is going home.

For those of you curious of who voted for who, here’s the breakdown: Omarosa is the only person who voted for James. Everyone else (Brandi, Ariadna, Ross, Metta World Peace, Mark, Marissa and Shannon) all voted for Chuck.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think the right person was evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house? Comment below, let us know!