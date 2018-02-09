Rachel Brand: 5 Things To Know About The #1 Woman In The Justice Dept. Resigning

Rachel Brand is stepping down from her third-ranking role in the Justice Department. Here’s everything you need to know about the DOJ official resigning!

1. She was the Justice Department’s third in command. Just ranking underneath Attorney General Jeff Sessions, 71, and Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, 53, Rachel Brand, 44, had been expected to succeed Rosenstein, who President Trump has considered firing, according to the New York Times, and be put in charge of special counsel’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

2. The associate attorney general had been an advocate for the reauthorizing of section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. Following Rachel’s op-ed she wrote in the NYT that lauded the law for being “valuable and effective in protecting the nation’s security,” Congress extended the FISA Amendments Act in a vote.

3. Her exit comes on the heels of Trump’s vicious attacks on the Department of Justice. Speaking of FISA warrants — following the release of a memo that alleged the FBI overstepped its bounds in using surveillance methods and that Rosenstein agreed to a FISA application to surveil Trump adviser Carter Page, Trump has implied he might fire Rosenstein. After being asked if would consider it, Trump responded, “You figure that one out.”

4. She’s worked under three administrations. In addition to her third in command position she’s currently vacating, Rachel worked in the Office of Legal policy at the DOJ under the second Bush administration and then served on the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board under the Obama administration.

5. Following her resignation, Rachel has big plans. Rachel will take over the top legal position over at Walmart and become the company’s global governance director, according to those briefed of her decision to leave the Trump administration.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Rachel’s resignation? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!