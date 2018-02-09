NCT 127: 5 Things To Know About The K-Pop Band Performing At The Winter Olympics

NCT 127, the Seoul-based sub-unit of K-pop band NCT, is set to perform at the 2018 Winter Olympics! Here are 5 things to know about the talented group.

Each day, fans tuning in to the 2018 Pyeongchang Games will get to enjoy a headlining performance from popular artists and bands like Red Velvet, BTOB and more! NCT 127 will be taking the stage on Feb. 12 after the medal ceremony, as MBC News reports. Below, we’ve rounded up 5 fast facts that you need to know about them.

1. NCT is a South Korean band formed by S.M. Entertainment. It currently consists of an impressive 18 members: Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Kun, Doyoung, Ten, Jaehyun, WinWin, Jungwoo, Lucas, Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung. As for how they all fit into one tour bus? Don’t worry; NCT (which stands for “Neo Culture Technology”) is split into sub-units: NCT U, NCT 127 and NCT Dream. NCT 127 is reportedly the group who will be performing at the Olympics, as they’re based in Seoul. NCT 127 consists of Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark and Haechan. The number “127” in their name represents the longitude coordinate of Seoul!

2. NCT 127 made their stage debut in July 2016. They performed “Fire Truck” and “Once Again” on the music program M Countdown on July 7, and released their debut EP NCT #127 on July 10 that year. Some of their biggest hits include “Cherry Bomb,” “LIMITLESS” and “Fire Truck.” You can listen below!

3. The group has put out three EPs to date. After their debut EP, NCT 127 released a second EP, NCT #127 Limitless, in January 2017. They released their third and most recent mini album, NCT #127 Cherry Bomb, in June 2017.

4. They’re nominated at the 15th Korean Music Awards! NCT 127 is up for Best Pop Song for their track “Cherry Bomb.” The award show will take place on Feb. 28, and broadcast in March on EBS. Good luck, guys!

5. There’s tons to come for NCT in 2018. S.M. has announced that NCT will be releasing six music videos, and all eighteen members will be involved one way or another — plus, a few new members will be added. The massive project has been dubbed NCT 2018, and you can watch a teaser featuring Ten from NCT U above!

