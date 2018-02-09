Keshia Knight Pulliam: 5 Things To Know About Omarosa’s BFF On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Who is Keshia Knight Pulliam, you ask? Find out what you need to know about ‘Celebrity Big Brother’s second HOH.

1.) Keshia Knight Pulliam, 38, is best known for her role as Rudy Huxtable on ‘The Cosby Show’. She appeared on the show from the very young age of five to 13 years old. In 2007 she joined the TBS comedy, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, as Miranda. Keshia stayed on the show until 2012, and it was recently announced that she joined the upcoming television show, 3 Year Plan.

2.) She’s aligned with Omarosa on ‘Celebrity Big Brother‘. In the third episode of the first-ever celebrity edition of the show, Keshia found herself making a “side” alliance with none other than Omarosa Manigault. Despite the fact the two had previously butted heads while discussing their own personal alliances (meaning Keshia’s friendship with accused rapist, Bill Cosby, and Omarosa’s friendship with President Donald Trump), they decided to make a “BGM” (aka Black Girl Magic) alliance behind their all-women alliance’s back.

3.) Keshia’s previously made waves over her support of her friend, Bill Cosby, despite the multiple allegations of sexual misconduct made against him. In 2015 Keshia told Access Hollywood, “Whoever is involved, those are the people who were there. I wasn’t there. I can only speak to the great man that I know and love, who has been so generous, who has been such a philanthropist and giving back millions of dollars to education and schools. And just the man I grew up knowing. It’s really not my place to speak on that. Unfortunately, in the court of public opinion everyone has formed their opinion, but we’re still in America and you’re innocent until proven guilty of any crimes.”

4.) She was married and divorced in under a year. Keshia became engaged to Ed Hartwell on New Years Eve 2015, and the pair later wed in Atlanta, Georgia on January 1, 2016. Unfortunately, Ed filed for divorce in June that very same year — just after the couple revealed they were expecting their first child.

5.) Keshia gave birth to a baby girl in 2017. Just six months after her husband filed for divorce, Keshia gave birth to a baby girl on January 23. Her daughter’s name is Ella Grace!

