Wendy Williams Slams Meghan Markle As A ‘Random Princess’ — See Her Latest Diss

Wendy Williams is at it again, and this week’s target is… Meghan Markle! The talk show host angered fans when she referred Meghan as a ‘random princess!’ And, that wasn’t the only bizarre thing she said…

Wendy Williams, 53, called Meghan Markle, 36, a “random princess,” and the internet is not happy about it. Wendy and her guest on Wednesday’s episode [February 7], AnnaLynne McCord, discussed Meghan and reflected on her guest appearance on AnnaLynne’s hit series 90210. And, that’s when the talk show host admitted, “She applied for a job here too, yeah. — Random princess.” Watch the cringeworthy moment, above.

Wendy’s comment instantly angered some Twitter users who aired out their frustrations in 280 characters or less. “Seeking her 10 seconds of fame on Meghan Markle’s back#no shame” one person tweeted. Another Twitter user called out the talk show host, and asked, “Why have you now started trashing Meghan Markle?” adding, “Show some class!” Although Wendy’s comments are in the news, she’s actually referenced Meghan’s alleged request to work on The Wendy Williams Show.

“I respect Meghan Markle’s hustle and I respect her game. However, she’s a bit of a wild card, you know, because she goes from being the ‘Deal or No Deal’ girl, so this is a girl looking for game,” Wendy said on her show back in December 2017. “And remember the story here at Wendy. She came here to Wendy to find out what she could do here. She’s been here, she’s been in our building, we have her DNA.”

Wendy’s comments came as a shock to some, seeing as she’s usually kind when it comes to Meghan. She even cheered on the Suits actress during her February 9 show, when she encouraged her to ignore her alleged corrupt family and focus on her upcoming wedding to Prince Harry, 33.

Kensington Palace announced that Harry and Meghan will wed on May 19, 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Prince Harry and Meghan — who began dating in 2016 — announced their engagement to the world on November 27. They released their official engagement portraits on December 21.

