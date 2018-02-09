Valentine’s Day: Romantic Restaurant Ideas & Spots Where You Can Get A Last-Minute Rezzie

Valentine’s Day is Feb. 14, and if your reservation plans fell through, don’t worry! We’ve rounded up a list of amazing restaurants that you can visit.

Valentine’s Day is mere days away, and if you dropped the ball on a dinner reservation, ended up with a last-minute date or just aren’t feeling excited about your original plan, we’re here to help! Here are our picks for fine dining and casual options.

At Anejo in NYC, Valentine’s Day is a weeklong! From Sunday, February 11th- to Saturday, February 17th, Anejo will be offering a specialty five course tasting menu in sponsorship with Don Julio Tequila. For $93 per person, enjoy specialties from Executive Chef Ricardo Camacho such as Crispy Cauliflower Tacos with lime aioli, snow peas, and guajillo chili glaze, and Spanish Rock Octopus with Chorizo Cream, Squid Ink Bread crumbs, and Kombocha Squash. For dessert, Lover’s Churros with Maple Chocolate Ganache and Strawberry Champagne Jam. All courses are accompanied with varying expressions of Don Julio.

DiWine Restaurant & Wine Bar in NYC is offering Valentines, Galentines and Bromancers a special three-course prix fixe menu for $125 per couple, or $65 per person.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Fifty, an Ecuadorian New-American restaurant in the heart of NYC’s West Village. For $95 per person, enjoy a specialty three course pairing dinner from Ecuadorian native and Executive Chef Luis Jaramillo. The Oyster Ceviche, a complimentary aphrodisiac, will be served upon arrival. Then choose from highlights which include Shrimp and Calamari Black Rice with sofrito, lemon aioli, and uni, Dry Aged NY Strip Steak with fingerling potatoes, chimichurri, shishito peppers, and garlic confit aioli. For dessert, Fifty will prepare a Valentine’s Day classic: Red Velvet Cake with meyer lemon custard.

HandCraft Kitchen & Cocktails in NYC is offering a $60 prix fixe (plus tax and gratuity) dinner that includes a shared appetizer, a shared dessert, and two entrees of their choice.

Hungry Howie’s will be serving up heart-shaped pizzas for $6.99 and 3 Cheeser Howie Bread this Valentine’s Day for $6.00, available February 13th and 14th at participating locations. Fans can indulge in both heart-shaped offerings for $12.99!

MAMO NYC will delight couples looking to dine in a rustic chic atmosphere, with its regular menu and Valentine’s Day specials including: Pan seared foie gras, apples, mache salad and truffle; Home-made lobster ravioli with fresh herbs; Roasted halibut, seasonal vegetables and champagne sauce; and White chocolate cake, raspberries, almonds and marinated pineapple for dessert.

Known for their upscale Japanese cuisine, inventive and unique dishes, fresh and delicious sushi and high energy dining, Megu in NYC will be serving a five course Prix-Fixe dinner at $195 per couple, inclkuding a Welcome Glass of Megu’s Hosue sake.

At Miss Ada in Brooklyn, Israeli-born chef Tomer Blechman has created a special 3 course-prix fixe menu available at $55/person. Notable dishes include classics such as as Baba Ganoush with ginger aioli, eggplant chips and za’atar; Hummus Masabaha, with lamb shawarma and amba; Za’atar Crusted Salmon with labne, japanese eggplant and topped with shallots and more. End on a sweet note with a Labne Mousse topped with poached pears and pomegranate-sumac granita.

This Valentine’s Day, Shake Shack and famed music group The B-52s have teamed up to create the Love Shack Shake ($5.99): a strawberry blonde milkshake topped with whipped cream and glitter sprinkles. Inspired by The B-52s’ cult classic “Love Shack,” the Love Shack Shake will be available in select NYC, LA and Atlanta Shacks starting today until Feb. 18th.

Spring & Varick in NYC is offering Valentine’s Day specials including Char Grilled Lobster Tails, Tournedos Rossini, Winter White Truffle Risotto and Chocolate Fondue.

