Travis Scott Is ‘More Hands On’ As A Dad Than Kanye West: Why Kylie’s ‘Pleasantly Surprised’

Travis Scott’s apparently taking his new role as dad to baby Stormi VERY seriously. In fact, HL learned exclusively, he’s even been overshadowing Kanye West!

While Travis Scott, 25, may have had to face his share of doubters before baby Stormi Webster was born, those same naysayers are eating their words now! After all, Travis is apparently not only a present dad in his and Kylie Jenner‘s, 20, young daughter’s life, but he’s actually been around more often than even Kanye West, 40, has been. Don’t forget, Kanye also has a newborn daughter, Chicago West, whom he and Kim Kardashian, 37, welcomed last month. So far, it’s been no secret that Kanye has been off traveling on business since shortly after baby Chi was born. Click here to see baby Stormi’s first pics.

Travis, on the other hand, has reportedly turned into the dad that Kylie always hoped he would — and it’s making her more excited than ever about the future! “Since Stormi was born, Travis has been around more than anyone was actually expecting,” a source close to Kylie told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “So far he’s actually been more hand-on with Stormi than Kanye has been with Chicago. Not that it’s a competition, but it’s kind of ironic considering all the pressure that was being put on him to make his presence felt — Kylie’s made a few comments.” Of course some family members are only taking the rapper’s actions with a grain of salt though, because Stormi was only JUST born. But even still, Kylie’s pleased with what she’s been seeing so far.

HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Kim is trying to do her best “Kylie’s feeling somewhat pleasantly surprised and very hopeful,” our insider explained. Meanwhile, aspreviously reported, Kim is trying to do her best without extra help from Kanye , but apparently his distance has been getting to her lately. “Kim is fighting off resentment as Kanye jets to New York, leaving her home alone with their new baby,” a source close to Kim shared with us EXCLUSIVELY last month. “Even though Kim has plenty of help at her home, when Kanye is not around she sometimes feels overwhelmed with the kids.”

Apparently, Kanye’s absence — and alleged refusal to change diapers — has even caused Kim’s family members to step in. “With Kim and Kanye‘s newborn baby at home, Kris can’t understand why Kanye is spending so much time on the road,” another insider told us recently. “Kris wants him home, with Kim, helping out with the family right now.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Travis is reportedly stepping up as a new dad even more than Kanye?